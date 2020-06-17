25 localities in Faisalabad to face ‘smart lockdown’

LAHORE: After a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad, the district administration on Wednesday decided to impose ‘smart lockdown’ in 25 areas of the city from midnight tonight, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the deputy commissioner said that the decision has been taken after over 50 COVID-19 cases were reported in the areas.

He maintained that the smart lockdown will be imposed in Allama Iqbal Colony, Abdullah Garden, Muslim Town, Ghanta Ghar and its surrounding areas, Mansoorabad and other areas of the city.

Earlier on June 12, after rapid increase of coronavirus cases in Lahore, the Punjab government was considering to reimpose two-week lockdown in Lahore from Monday.

In this context, the final approval would be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan after consultation with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Medicines, grocery and other shops of important commodities would remain open during the two-week lockdown.

Sources had further added that the provincial government had also decided to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs.

