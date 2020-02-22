FAISALABAD: A man accused of subjecting a six-year-old girl to sexual assault in Faisalabad was arrested by local police on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the minor girl was reportedly sexually abused in the Civil Quarters area of the Model Town.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered with Gulberg police station on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Subsequently, the police carried out raids and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier this week, a man accused of murdering a two-and-a-half-year-old boy after sexually assaulting him in Sheikhupura was arrested by the local police.

The police had said Kashif allegedly sexually abused and murdered the minor, Saqlain, in Nabipur Warkan area.

The father of the victim alleged accused Kashif murdered his son after subjecting him to the inhuman act.

The police said the accused was taken into custody during a raid within the limits of the Factory Area police station.

