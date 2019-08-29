Faisalabad man caught on CCTV making a face after breaking into ATM machine

FAISALABAD: CCTV footage emerged on Thursday showing a man hacking into an automated teller machine (ATM) machine of a private bank in the Kachehri Bazar area of Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the alleged thief broke into the ATM machine and made off with several ATM cards.

He is also claimed to have stolen an amount of Rs64,000 from the ATM.

According to the CCTV footage available with ARY News, he can be seen making a face while staring into a CCTV camera and the ATM screen.

Following the incident, a citizen, Samiullah, approached the police station concerned for registration of an FIR of the theft but no action has been taken by the police as yet.

