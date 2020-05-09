FAISALABAD: The police on Saturday claimed to have killed four dacoits in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident took place in Ghulam Aabad, where the dacoits, riding motorcycle, opened fire at the Dolphin Force personnel, who asked them to stop.

In retaliatory fire, four dacoits were dead, said the local police and added that the deceased were wanted to police in many dacoity cases.

The police have recovered cash, mobile phones, arms and snatched motorcycle from the possession of the killed dacoits.

Read more: Two cops martyred, mugger killed in Rawalpindi police encounter

Earlier this year in the month of January, four suspected absconders including a woman were shot dead in an alleged encounter with police in Lakki Marwat’s area of Pahar Khel Paka.

According to the police, the suspects were killed in an exchange of fire with the police party. Two policemen also got injured in the act.

One of the suspect Inam was declared absconder by the provincial government and was wanted to police in 15 cases. The suspect was also involved in firing incident over Marwat Coach, that killed 14 people.

Comments

comments