Faisalabad man alleges police of causing accident, injuries to family

FAISALABAD: A Faisalabad doctor has alleged that he suffered an accident at Faisalabad Expressway due to a Punjab Police’s elite force, resulting in their injuries, ARY News reported late night on Tuesday.

Dr Kamran, head of the affected family, said that due to the crash, he, his wife, and two young daughters suffered from injuries.

“A speeding police van coming from behind overtook us and stopped right in front of us, so I couldn’t control the car and we fell in a ditch”, he said. “When our car tipped over, the policemen fled from the scene”, he claimed.

“We remained in the trench for half an hour before our friends came to the rescue and transported us to the hospital”, he alleges.

Kamran further alleged that he claimed to Madadgar 15 helpline of Police, which proved to be of no help to them. “They did come to the spot, but after listening to what had transpired, they went back without doing anything”, he said.

He further said that the crash had resulted in a broken arm of her 10-year-old daughter along with several injuries to himself, wife, and other kid.

The incident, he says, took place on February 1st. “We couldn’t report it earlier because we were all in the hospital”, he says.

“We have written to the provincial police chief and the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the incident”, he said.

The incident is latest in the series of Police high-handedness in Punjab. The province’s police is already under fire for Sahiwal shootout, in which four including a minor were shot in cold blood by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police.

