Faisalabad police book five lawyers over aerial firing incident   

FAISALABAD: Police on Sunday booked 10 people including five lawyers for their alleged involvement in an aerial firing incident, where they created hurdles for a cop who attempted to film their act, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a case has been registered on the complaint of SHO City police station under seven separate charges.

The lawyers nominated in the case are identified as Zain Ali, Usman, Awais, Naeem, and Jaffar Iqbal.

The police claimed that five of these men along with five other unidentified people ran away with their weapons after creating hurdles for a cop to perform his duties.

“Constable Tajammul tried to capture the entire incident of aerial firing from his phone, however, the lawyers snatched his cell phone besides also having a scuffle with him,” they said adding that the act tantamount to interference in the official affairs.

In a separate incident a day before, some lawyers of the Lahore Bar Association were captured on a video indulging in aerial firing to celebrate the winning of their candidates in the Bar Elections.

Several videos of Lahore-based lawyers have emerged, wherein they can be seen resorting to aerial firing outside the court.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that the third clause of the ‘Prohibition of Firing and Use of Explosive Substances at Marriage and Other Ceremonies Act, 1988’ bars firing on any occasion.

The clause states: “firing and the use of explosive substances on marriages or other such ceremonies, including political receptions or processions or stray firing at a public place is prohibited”.

All violators “shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or both.”

Comments

comments