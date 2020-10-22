Faisalabad: Police official snatches arrested brother from FIA team

FAISALABAD: An official of Faisalabad Police forcefully got released his accused brother, from FIA custody, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An FIR has been filed at Madina Town police station here against nine accused including police sub-inspector Rana Zahid for involvement in the incident.

FIA officials have filed a complaint that a team of the investigation agency had arrested Rana Sajid, who was accused of cyber crime, when his brother Rana Zahid intervened and stopped the FIA officials, pointing a gun at them.

He snatched his brother from the FIA officials performing their duty, according to the FIR. “They also subjected to torture the FIA team members,” according to the complaint.

“The accused also issued murder threats to FIA team members,” the investigation agency’s officials said.

Police have filed the case and initiated investigation against the policeman and other accused.

