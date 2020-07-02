Faisalabad police arrest women, children after failing to nab murder suspects

FAISALABAD: A raid team of Lundianwala police station has allegedly arrested three women and two children after facing failure to nab suspected murderers of five persons in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police forces have illegally taken three women and two children aged between 5 to 7 years into custody after failing to arrest criminals involved in murdering five persons in Faisalabad. The detainees were shifted to the local police station by the raid team.

Sources said that a group of armed men had opened fire on a passenger van at Nankana Road of Jaranwala and killed five travellers over personal enmity on June 28.

Read: Firing at passenger van kills at least five in Jaranwala

Sources revealed that the women were kept inside a female section of the police station for the whole night, whereas, the children were locked up with the dangerous criminals at Kotwali police station. It emerged that the innocent children were appealing the citizens arriving at the police station to request the police officials for their release.

After airing a report by ARY News, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar took notice of the incident and sought a report from City Police Officer (CPO) regarding the officers and their subordinate staff over alleged violation of the powers. The detainees were immediately released from the prison cells.

According to CPO Sohail Chaudhry, the police officials had arrested the family members of the suspected criminals for interrogation. He added that the detainees were released and sent to their home.

