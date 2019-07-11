Fake ‘Peer’ who blackmailed women via illicit videos and pictures caught

KARACHI: Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing acting on the base of prior information arrested a fake faith healer (Peer) today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

3000 NSFW pictures and videos were discovered and seized from the possession of the faith healer which he had secretly taped of the women who came looking to him for help.

According to details, The faith healer used to “heal” his patients via video calls told the Additional Director FIA.

The faith healer used to blackmail the women into sexual relations using the videos he had made of them prior without their consent.

Investigations revealed that the imposter had taken money from many helpless victims using the same blackmailing tactics.

The accused, namely Shahnawaz had a highly secured password on his phone and gadgets which the FIA cyber wing successfully broke.

Shahnawaz also used to make fake social networking profiles of his victims and blackmailed them through those with threats of making their illicit and compromising images and video viral, said additional director Asad Ullah.

