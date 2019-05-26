Faithful to observe ‘Aitekaf’ from today

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of faithful have finalised preparations to start observing ‘Aitekaf’ from Sunday afternoon in last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan across the country.

Mosques across the country have allocated places to worshippers on the first come first served basis because of an ever increasing number of those willing to observe ‘Aitekaf’.

These worshippers are provided ‘sehri’ and ‘iftari’ by their relatives to facilitate them concentrate on their worship. But as a part of worship and regular practice during Ramazan, many philanthropists and common citizens send food items for sehri and iftari in the mosques to facilitate the poor and needy who come to mosques for the purpose.

Aitkaf sitting is a ‘sunnah’ of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) and carries a multitude of blessings. Men observe ‘Aitekaf’ in small cubicles set up by hanging large cloth sheets inside mosques, whereas women observe it at any corner or quite place in the house which is not frequently visited by others.

