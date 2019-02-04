Faizabad sit-in case: SC to announce verdict on Feb 6

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict on a suo motu notice of 2017 Faizabad sit-in on February 6, ARY News reported on Monday.

It is expected that verdict will be announced at 9am on Wednesday.

The top court has issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan, the inspector general of police for Islamabad, the secretary interior, the secretary defence as well as the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faiz Eesa had reserved the verdict in the case on November 22. The SC bench had also criticised the attorney general of Pakistan and other stake holders.

The Supreme Court verdict is related to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s sit-in, including its party registration, its violent protest as well as the role of government institutions.

The TLP had held a weeks-long protest at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange in November 2017 against a little change in the oath lawmakers take. The court had taken suo motu notice soon after the protests.

The National Assembly had passed an amendment to the Finality of Prophet-hood ( Khatm-e-Nabuwwat) oath for electoral candidates, drawing protests from religious groups in the country. The government had withdrawn the amendment that had stirred the hornet’s nest among many.

