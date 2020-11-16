Faizabad sit-in: Cellular services restored in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Mobile services blocked in twin cities due to religious party sit-in at Faizabad Interchange has been restored on Monday, according to the interior affairs ministry spokesperson.

The mobile phone service was blocked owing to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers’ sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange on Sunday.

Due to protest, long queues of vehicles were seen on major thoroughfares of the twin cities as the traffic gridlock piled misery on commuters. Authorities have installed blockades at the entry points of the capital to stop the protesters from entering the city.

Owing to the sit-in, the capital’s traffic police have chalked out a diversion plan, according to which the Faizabad Interchange has been closed for traffic and the metro bus service between the twin cities suspended.

Earlier today, ARY News reported that the government holds successful negotiations with Faizabad Interchange protesters in Islamabad, according to the religious affairs ministry spokesperson.

As per details, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri held successful talks with the religious party, who staged a sit-in at Faizabad Interchange.

The spokesperson of the ministry had said that the religious party will shortly announce to end the sit-in.

