RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into multi-billion fake bank accounts scam.

The corruption watch has asked the PPP leader to turn up for the purpose on Dec 9 (Monday).

Mandviwalla will be quizzed about transactions between him and Aijaz Haroon who is in NAB custody over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Last month, the bureau had arrested Overseas Cooperative Housing Society chairman Muhammad Aijaz Haroon on charges of laundering money of the Omni Group in the guise of 12 fake plots.

He allegedly received illegal pecuniary gains to the tune of Rs144 million from two fake bank accounts.

According to NAB, Haroon, being chairman and secretary of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society misused his authority by creating 12 fake plots files in the name of fictitious allottees. He laundered money of the Omni Group under the garb of 12 fake plots and received Rs144 million from two fake bank accounts.

