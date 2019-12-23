ISLAMABAD: The capacity of the accountability court premises here proved lesser than enough for the huge volumes of the record of the ever increasing fake bank accounts cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

The record of an accountability reference regarding misappropriation in the government subsidy for farmers was transported to the court premises in two vehicles.

Only the copies to provide 40 accused in the case were more than two Lac pages, sources said.

The accountability court Islamabad has summoned the accused including Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed for indictment in the case on January 02.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nominated 40 accused in the reference regarding misappropriation in farmers subsidy, which included Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Nimr Majeed and others.

According to NAB reference the accused have been involved in misuse of government subsidy funds of around 3.9 billion, not reached to the genuine farmers.

Farmers Subsidy Reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in November filed a reference against Anwar Majeed and others in the fake bank account case, which involves misappropriation of sugar cane growers subsidy granted in 2014 to 15.

The bureau, in the reference, said the owners of sugar mills were involved in corruption and corrupt practices and misappropriation of government subsidy worth millions of rupees, a press release said.

The Government of Sindh through Cane Commissioner Sindh paid an amount of Rs3.9 billion to different sugar mills for onward payment to genuine sugar cane growers as subsidy on account of supply of of the crop for the season 2014-15.

An investigation about eight sugar mills of Omni Group owned by Anwar Majeed and his sons revealed that the subsidy granted to the sugar mills was misappropriated, according to the reference.

