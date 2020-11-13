‘Fake’ Additional Director of FIA arrested in Karachi   

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday claimed to have arrested a person impersonating as additional director of the agency from Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the arrest, the Deputy Director of FIA cybercrime wing said that the accused used to introduce himself as an official of the Sindh police and the agency to fool people.

“Besides impersonating as an FIA official, he also had a fake ID and an office in the name of the agency where he used to commit fraud with the masses,” the official said adding that he also used to introduce his wife as an additional session judge to get monetary benefits.

The FIA recovered cheques of various banks, bank statements from the accused besides also unearthing an email in the name of the agency used for defrauding purposes.

We have registered a case against the accused, the deputy director of the cybercrime circle who oversaw the entire investigation process said.

This is not the first time that people impersonating officials of the law enforcement authorities have been arrested.

In one such case during late September this year, a group of suspects allegedly impersonating police officers to swindle people has been apprehended by Police n Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Tipu Sultan police arrested two men and recovered police uniforms from their possession which they allegedly used to impersonate police personnel and harassed people on the roads in the name of snap-checking.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Sajid Sadozai confirmed that the suspects, impersonating police personnel, searched people on the roads and assaulted them in order to milk money.

The two alleged culprits have confessed to their activities in SITE, Super Highway, Ferozabad and New Town areas of Karachi in which they stopped their targets and harass them acting as police officers so they can wring money from gullible targets, SSP East Sadozai confirmed.

