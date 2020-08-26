‘Fake Balochistan domiciles used to get federal govt jobs’

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly lawmaker Nasrullah Zeray on Wednesday blamed that thousands of federal government employments have been given away on fake domiciles of Balochistan, depriving the Baloch people of their due right, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking on an adjournment motion in the Balochistan Assembly, Opposition member Nasrullah Zeray said that people of the province were deprived of their due rights owing to fake domiciles.

“Jobs in the federal government were acquired previously on fake domiciles,” he said adding that even PhD scholarships were acquired using these domiciles.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in his ruling seconded the lawmaker and directed the concerned officials to submit a report on fake domiciles in the next assembly session.

Balochistan High Court on Friday directed Commissioners and deputy commissioners for the screening of fake domiciles.

A division bench of the BHC headed by Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and also comprising of Justice Hameed Baloch heard a petition with regard to the issuance of fake domiciles of Balochistan.

Senior lawyer Sajid Tareen, who has been among several petitioners, also appeared before the court in the hearing.

Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhel while hearing the petition remarked that the right of local people have been plundered with fake documents. The top judge said that all departments should demonstrate seriousness over this sensitive issue.

The Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should thoroughly scrutinize the authenticity of domiciles, the chief justice said.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts should inform the Advocate General with weekly review reports on the issue.

