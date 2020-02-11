Court adjourns hearing into Park Lane, fake bank accounts cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing into fake bank accounts and Park Lane Estate Company cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other accused till March 3, ARY News reported.

The former president skipped today’s court appearance owing to his health issues, while Faryal Talpur and other co-accused appeared before the court.

Asif Zardari’s counsel, Farooq H Naek apprised the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not provided them the copies of the references, filed against his client.

The court after ordered the NAB to provide the copies of the references to the accused, adjourned the hearing of the case till March 3.

Read more: NAB arrests Zardari in Park Lane Properties case

Talking to the news men outside the court, Farooq H Naek said his client, Asif Ali Zardari is critically ill and the doctors have advised him against the travelling.

On July 19, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed Park Lane properties reference against the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the NAB, Zardari is accused of denting the loss of Rs 3.77 billion to the national exchequer.

According to details, Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly for running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

Comments

comments