Fake bank accounts case: NAB to present Nadeem Bhutto before court today

ISLAMABAD: Naudero House caretaker Nadeem Bhutto on Monday will be presented before an accountability court in a case related to fake bank accounts, ARY News reported.

He will be presented in the court of AC Judge Arshad Malik.

On last hearing, the NAB prosecutor had startling revelations have been made by Nadeem Bhutto, salaries of employees were being disbursed from his accounts.

“The amount distributed to the employees as their salaries, was being transferred in Nadeem Bhutto’s account from a fake account”, the prosecutor had continued.

Last month, a NAB team had conducted raid at Bhutto’s Naudero House and apprehended its caretaker Nadeem Bhutto in fake accounts case.

Sources claimed that Nadeem Bhutto was a close aide of Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and was working as his front man.

The NAB sources also claimed that heavy amounts from Omni Group Of Companies and other unknown accounts deposited in Nadeem Bhutto’s account.

Money laundering case

Zardari, his sister and other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam.

Last month, a banking court in Karachi transferred the money laundering case against the former president, his sister and others to Rawalpindi on a request by NAB.

