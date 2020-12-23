Another accused in fake bank accounts case seeks plea bargain deal with NAB

ISLAMABAD: Another accused in the fake bank accounts case has agreed to a plea bargain deal with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

The accused, Ahsan Elahi, submitted an application for a plea bargain deal with the NAB.

He is blamed for the illegal allotment of government land for which he bribed the former Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

It is pertinent to mention here that in July 2019, the National Accountability (NAB) Rawalpindi recovered Rs 2.12 billion in the fake accounts case against erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardari.

As per details, Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal accepted the plea-bargain request of Asif Mehmood and Arif in Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission funds corruption cases.

The anti-graft agency has maintained that the final petition for settlement will be submitted in the accountability court. The suspects – along with the Sindh officials – were involved in corruption through fake auctions, the NAB said.

The sources cited that the anti-graft watchdog body has already arrested 25 suspects in fake bank accounts case.

