Fake bank accounts case: NAB submits list of 17 witnesses in court

ISLAMABAD: Important development in fake bank accounts case as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted list of 17 witnesses in the court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, State Director Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Ahsan Aslam and Federal Investigation Agency’s State Director Siraj are included in the witnesses’ list.

Other eight witnesses of FIA are: Zahoor Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed, Imran Ismail Memon, Ali Yasir, Ghulam Murtaza, Munawar Mehdi and Muhammad Ali Abro, who will record their statement against former president Asif Ali Zardari including 30 accused in the fake bank accounts case.

Meanwhile, the list also include names of several bank officers too.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari along with his sister Faryal Talpur had appeared before an accountability court in fake bank accounts case.

Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already recorded their statement before NAB’s investigation team on March 20.

Money laundering case

Zardari, his sister and other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.

Last month, a banking court in Karachi transferred the money laundering case against the former president, his sister and others to Rawalpindi on a request by NAB.

The court also cancelled the interim bail of the 19 suspects, including the PPP leaders in the case. The court directed the authorities to return surety amount to the suspects.

