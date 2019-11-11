Accused ready to turn approver in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: A suspect in an alleged financial misappropriation in Roshan Sindh programme, Abdul Sattar, has sought permission to become an approver in the case related to the fake bank accounts, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accountability court’s judge Azam Khan resumed the hearing of a case related to the corruption in Roshan Sindh project here today where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has produced the co-accused Abdul Sattar.

NAB’s investigation officer apprised the court that the co-accused submitted a request to become approver in the case and the application has been forwarded to the chairman as well.

Read: SHC seeks NAB’s reply on transfer of ‘Roshan Sindh’ project case

The investigation officer sought two days from the court for the continuation of the proceedings in the fake bank accounts case which was later accepted by the accountability court.

Judge Azam Khan directed the authorities to produce Abdul Sattar again on November 13 and adjourned the hearing.

NAB is holding inquiry into complaints of large-scale corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.

