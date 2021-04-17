Three passengers held for trying to travel abroad using fake COVID-19 reports

PESHAWAR: In yet another action, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Saturday arrested three people including a woman for trying to travel abroad on fake COVID certificates from Baccha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, three passengers tried to dodge the airport officials and travel abroad from the Peshawar airport while using fake COVID-19 test reports.

However, when the CAA officials counter-checked the test reports, it emerged that they were fake.

To this, the passengers- a woman and two others- were offloaded from the plane and handed over to the FIA immigration officials. They were later shifted to the Hayatabad Cell of the FIA for further interrogation into the matter.

In February 2021, two Saudi-bound passengers were taken into custody from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar for trying to travel while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports.

A vigilance team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and KP health department took action against passengers after they were trying to travel to Saudi Arabia using fake reports of the infection test.

The passengers produced test reports to the authorities at the Bacha Khan International airport and on getting suspicious regarding their authenticity, the reports were checked and turned out to be fake.

The passengers were handed over to the police, said the airport sources.

