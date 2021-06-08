Man nabbed for transporting counterfeit currency from Peshawar to Lahore

LAHORE: Raiwind police arrested a man while allegedly transporting a huge amount of fake currency notes from Peshawar for the illegal trade in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A man was arrested by police officials for allegedly carrying counterfeit currency from Peshawar for illegal trading in Lahore. Raiwind police officials claimed to seize Rs320,000 fake currency notes from his possession.

The accused is identified as Shafiqur Rehman and police alleged that he used to supply counterfeit currency in different areas. They added that the accused is also absconding in two cases registered in the Township police station.

Earlier in May, police had arrested two accused involved in circulating fake currency in Karachi’s Steel Town.

As per Senior Superintendent (SP) Malir Malik Sanghar, two people named Ghulam Farid and Imran had been taken into custody over circulating fake currency in Steel Town.

The accused were selling fake currency note of 1000 at Rs250 and fake currency note of 5000 at Rs2000. Fake currency worth Rs0.5 was also recovered from the custody of the arrested. The fake currency notes had been smuggled to Karachi from Peshawar.

A case had been registered against the accused, further investigation was underway.

