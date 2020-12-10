LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, who have been gathered to welcome their leader Maryam Nawaz were seen showering fake currency notes on her during a Lahore rally, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, it can be seen that PML-N workers, who had come to welcome the PML-N vice president during a public campaign in Lahore, showered banknotes on Maryam Nawaz.

Later on, it was found that the workers had once again thrown fake notes on PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam had spent several hours today in Lahore, mustering support for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) upcoming jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multi-party alliance announced to hold a power show in Lahore on December 13.

READ: Covid numbers will surpass hospital capacity if SOPs not followed: PM

The Local administration of Lahore had refused a request from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan owing to spike in COVID-19 cases.

Federal information minister Shibli Faraz said Thursday all the rallies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement are illegal in light of court orders and thus the leaders on the stage will be booked for these

