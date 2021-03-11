Fake faith healer arrested for molesting women in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Thursday nabbed fake faith healer molesting women in Lahore’s area of Shahdara, ARY News reported.

Identified as Baba Khalid is accused of molesting women in the area. The police after receiving several complaints, conducted a raid and arrested him from the area of Shahdira.

The case has been registered against the fake faith healer and the investigation against him was underway, said the police.

Yesterday, a 16-year-old youth was axed to death allegedly by a fake faith healer in Rawalpindi.

According to police sources, Nasir Hussain, a resident of Wah Cantt, mysteriously went missing two days ago. His family approached the police and got registered an FIR in this regard.

Read more: Child burned to death by faith healer for ‘possessing evil spirits’

Taking action on the report, the police had launched an investigation and took Sarver Shah, a fake faith healer, into custody over suspicion.

The sources said that Sarver Shah allegedly subjected Nasir Hussain, one of his devotees, to severe torture before killing him with an axe. Sarver Shah killed the youth after a verbal brawl, the sources had said, adding that the fake faith healer buried his body on the premises of the “dargah”.

Later, the police recovered the body from the “dargah” and handed it over to his family.

