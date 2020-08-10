Fake IDs case: ACE seizes pensioners’ records during raid at DAO Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) team has raided the District Accounts Office (DAO) in Hyderabad in connection with the alleged irregularities in pension payments worth millions by using fake identities, ARY News reported on Monday.

Many of the treasury officers fled from their rooms when the anti-corruption team raid the District Accounts Office (DAO) building.

The ACE team questioned senior officers and employees of the pension section besides scrutinising pensioners’ records.

The anti-corruption officials told media that the workers of DAO Hyderabad were accused of releasing payments worth millions through an ‘outsider’ identified as Zahid Shaikh, who is not an employee of the pension department.

They added that it was an illegal action to utilise service of a private person for releasing pensions. The ACE officials said that they will seize records of pensioners during the raid.

