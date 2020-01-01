LAHORE: A woman pretending to be a doctor at the Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday looted jewelry and cash amount from a lady patient, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a report, a case was registered against the incident at the Kot Lakhpat police station, narrating the entire episode.

It said that a fake lady doctor took the patient to a hospital ward for medical treatment and providing free medicines.

The doctor later asked the daughter of the patient to go inside the ward and meet her mother, leaving behind the jewelry, cash and other valuables.

As soon as the daughter returned, she found the doctor and her valuables missing. She later inquired from the hospital staff regarding the woman of her description.

However, the staffers denied that any woman as described by the lady was serving at the hospital. The victims have demanded the police authorities to trace the culprit and return their looted valuables.

On September 04, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that the provincial government will enhance security measures at all public hospitals in the province.

According to a statement issued from her office, Dr Yasmeen said that the security of all government hospital will be monitored with CCTV cameras on a regular basis.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, she said that trained security staff will be deputed at the entry and exit points of the hospitals. The minister said that complete security will be provided to the patients at the government hospitals.

On the occasion, SSP security Lahore Muhammad Naveed said that training will be provided to the security guards of government hospitals at the police line Gujjar Singh.

Punjab secretary health, special secretaries Mian Shakeel and Mudassir Waheed Malik, SSP Security Lahore Muhammad Naveed and others were present in the meeting.

