‘Fake MNA’ arrested for threatening police officials

LAHORE: Police on Friday claimed to have apprehended a fake member of the National Assembly (MNA) along with his accomplices for threatening police officials in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town, the accused impersonated as the MNA and threatened to kill the police officials. “We have recovered a vehicle from his possession bearing a fake number plate of MNA,” he said.

He is identified as Javed and threatened the cops to register a fake case.

In a somewhat similar case, Karachi police on February 01, claimed to have arrested a man impersonating a minister who had allegedly been looting people and getting undue favours at various public offices for the last many years.

According to the police, the suspect, Sahibzada Azhar Iqbal, often used the names of different religious scholars, MNAs, ministers and media to pressurize the government officials to get his illegal work done.

The suspect used to pass on illegal orders through the telephone calls to various public officers impersonating himself as a minister, a police official said and added that the fraudster is expert in changing the tone of voice.

According to the report, the suspect had swindled numerous people by pretending himself as MNA Farrukh Habib and Sahibzada Hamid Raza. He had got released various people from the police custody.

He possessed two CNICs. They recovered weapon, ammunition and cash from his custody. A case was also lodged and an investigation was launched against the suspect.

