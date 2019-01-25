Fake government officer looting citizens in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: The police on Friday rounded up a suspect, who was looting citizens by presenting himself as an officer in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azam, a suspect taken into custody on the complaints of the residents, involved in fraudulent activities by showing himself as an officer of the LEAs and Adviser to CM Sindh.

“Azam grabbed million of rupees by issuing fake job orders to a score of people in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Excise, Education and other departments,” the SSP said.

He said the suspect was using a vehicle of rent a car for his law breaking activities and a score of fake government number plates, cards and other stuff has been confiscated from his possession.

Read more: Rangers arrest pseudo army officer in Karachi

A case has been lodged against the suspect, investigation into the matter was underway, the police said.

Earlier this month, Police had arrested four pseudo policemen, involved in looting people visiting city’s sea side.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clifton Suhai Aziz said, the police party deployed at Seaview check post held four persons who presented themselves as policemen.

The accused identified as, Ramzan, Adnan, Shershah and Adnan Ameen, dressed up in police uniform were involved in harassing and looting the couples at Seaview.

Comments

comments