Fake security official looting citizens nabbed in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Police on Saturday arrested a man looting people while impersonating as security official from Peoples Colony area in Gujranwala, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused is identified as Talib and is a son of a former Superintendent of Police Qamaruddin.

“He was in contact with a lawyer in India,” said the SHO Adnan Ijaz adding that the police have recovered blank cheques and cards of several countries from his possession.

He was also in contact with people from foreign countries, the police said adding that he was involved in looting citizens while impersonating himself as a security official.

They further said that he was involved in several other illegal activities.

Earlier this week, Islamabad police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in looting people by impersonating police officials in the federal capital.

Read More:Fake cops looting commuters arrested in Karachi

According to the Lohi Bher police, the gang comprising five members was busted in a raid and looted cash, fake police uniforms, shoes, handcuffs, arms, and ammunition were seized from their possession.

A car that they were using to commit robberies was also seized.

The arrested suspects were identified as Qamar Mamtaz, Ikramullah, Naimatullah, Imran Sohail, and Muhammad Gul Faraz.

The police said the arrested robbers would deprive people of their cash and valuables by impersonating police officials.

During initial interrogation, they also confessed to having been involved in multiple robberies, the officials said. The raid which led to their arrest was conducted on the directives of SSP Rural Zone Malik Naeem Iqbal.

