ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Imam, the chairman of Kashmir Committee, said on Friday that the international community accepted the stance of Pakistani government over Kashmir dispute, ARY News reported.

Fakhar Imam said that the federal government’s diplomatic efforts bear fruit as the international community accepted the Pakistan’s stance over the Kashmir dispute.

He reiterated that the resolution of Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiris. While slamming the Indian government, Imam said that Narendra Modi is acting as a fascist person through his recent moves in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is converted into an open jail and continuous imposition of curfew creates severe shortage of food and medicines. The federal government has continued practical efforts for highlighting the sensitivity of the human crisis in IoJK.”

The chairman added that Russia has not opposed the Pakistani stance for the first time in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He further said that Pakistan will become barricade in Indian advancements to grab hold in the region.

Earlier on September 10, Syed Fakhar Imam had welcomed the statement by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with regard to Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In a statement issued here from Tuesday, he said the Indian inhuman behavior with the Kashmiris should vigorously be condemned at the international level.

Imam urged the United Nations to immediately send a fact-finding mission to Occupied Kashmir in the light of its reports and statements.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, while responding to a media, had also appealed to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews, ensure people’s access to basic services and that all due process rights are respected for those who have been detained.

She stressed it is important the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes that have an impact on their future.

