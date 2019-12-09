Resolution passed to condemn atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A resolution has been passed by the participants of a seminar of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) held in Islamabad to condemn ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and a thorough investigation into human rights violations, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ‘Kashmir Seminar’ was organised by All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) in Islamabad in view of the International Human Rights Day which was also attended by the chairman of Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam.

Fakhar Imam, while addressing the seminar, said that atrocities are continued against Kashmiris for the last seven decades. He said that Senate members were included in the Kashmir Committee for the first time.

The chairman said that the emergence of Pakistan on the world map was a miracle. He criticised that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is taking illegal advantage of being a bigger economy. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) admitted occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed region, whereas, US politicians are now raising demands to end the inhumane lockdown.

He said that the future of Pakistan and Kashmir are the same and a strategic plan is being envisaged for Kashmir dispute. The imposition of curfew in IOJK has crossed four months and human rights are being violated in the occupied valley.

Imam said that it is the responsibility of the UN for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute. He also demanded the international community to play its role in the deteriorated situation of IOJK.

A resolution was passed in the seminar which strongly condemned the imposition of curfew and restrictions on all communication mediums in IOJK.

The resolution stated the world to pressurise India for ending barbarism and opening of a high-level probe into human rights violations in IOJK. It is also demanded to send a fact-finding mission in occupied Kashmir over the recommendation of the UN Commission on Human Rights. The resolution also sought activation of Pakistan’s Foreign Officer to highlight Kashmir issue on the international level. The Indian has been urged to give the right to self-determination to Kashmiris following the international resolutions.

