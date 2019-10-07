Fakhar Imam urges world to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday urged the international community to take serious notice of massive human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“The Indian forces have been orchestrating genocide of Kashmiris and the world powers must play their role in providing a level-playing field to the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination under the UN resolutions”, he added.

In occupied Kashmir, an inhumane lockdown continues on the 64th consecutive day, Monday where a large military presence keeps a population of 80 million subdued.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all shops, main markets, and educational institutions are shut and public transport is off the road in Kashmir valley and parts of the Jammu region.

The territory is getting into the third month of the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Indian government’s decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August.

EU-Pak Friendship Federation Sweden Chapter staged a protest in Stockholm to show solidarity with the oppressed people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of people, including Pakistanis and Kashmir diaspora, the international community (Turkish, Syrian, Morocco, Bengali, African Muslims) and members of different NGOs attended the protest.

