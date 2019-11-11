Fakhr-e-Alam presents ‘Mission Parwaaz’ book to Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Renowned anchor and singer Fakhr-e-Alam called on Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of Fakhr-e-Alam’s historic circumnavigation tour around the globe. Fakhr-e-Alam also presented his book “Mission Parwaaz – Fakhre Alam Making History” to the Air Chief.

Lauding this extraordinary feat, the Air Chief said this effort would go a long way in portraying the positive image of Pakistan in the world.

The singer acknowledged Air Chief’s support and advice, which helped him in bringing laurels to the country.

“It was a great honor to present the Mission Parwaaz book to the Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. I had to thank him for his encouragement and support before I started my circumnavigation. He is a great leader & visionary for aviation,” Tweeted Fakhr-e-Alam.

