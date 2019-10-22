False testimony: SC issues notice to two witnesses in murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued notices to two witnesses in a murder case while taking a major step against false testimonies and ordered them to appear on October 28, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The apex court summoned the witnesses, Zafar Abbas and Maqsood Hussain, in the hearing fixed on October 28 in connection with the observation of false testimonies in a murder case from Punja’s Sargodha district.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa ordered the district police officer (DPO) to appear before the top court along with the two witnesses.

The chief minister recalled that the person who is giving false testimony in a murder case will face life imprisonment in accordance with the law. Justice Khosa remarked that the apex court will not leave the witnessed who lied in their statements as such deeds have destroyed the justice system of the country.

“The witnesses had misguided the court who were not present on the [crime] site.” He remarked that false witnesses were produced after creating a fabricated tale around the murder case.

The apex court acquitted the suspect, Zulfiqar Hussain Shah, after annulling the verdict of the high court. It may be noted here that a trial court had pronounced death sentence to the suspect and acquitted Jaffar Shah.

The trial court’s verdict was later changed into life imprisonment for Zulfiqar Hussain Shah in 2011’s murder case of Iqrar Hussain Shah, who was stabbed to death in Sargodha district.

The latest development was made in the hearing conducted by a three-member bench of the apex court which is being headed by CJP Asif Saeed Khosa.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 28.

