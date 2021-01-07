Families of Machh victims likely to end sit-ins soon: sources

QUETTA: The dialogues between the government and relatives of the victims of Machh massacre remained successful as their demands were accepted by the higher authorities, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The protestors and the government have reached an agreement as the government held successful dialogues with the families of the coal miners killed in Machh massacre, sources told ARY News.

It was revealed that the talks between both sides remained successful on Wednesday late night, however, some local leaders tried to create misunderstanding instead of settling down the issue.

Sources said that both sides have spotted some elements who have attempted to fail dialogues, whereas, some clerics have also expressed displeasure over the local leaders.

It emerged that Allama Shehanshah Naqvi had tried to convince the leaders by reaching them many times, whereas, the relatives have also urged the leaders to complete the burial of their beloved ones.

It is likely that the relatives of the Machh victims will announce to end sit-ins in a while.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s aide Zulfiqar Bukhari are also present in Quetta for the three days.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan issued directives to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into coalminers’ killings in Machh.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan, while chairing a high-level meeting today, expressed outrage over the officials of the Mines and Minerals Department for not compiling data of the labourers.

He said that the joint investigation team will name those responsible for the negligence.

The meeting was attended by the Balochistan home minister, chief secretary, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) chief Abdul Khaliq Hazara and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to visit Quetta to express solidarity with the victims of Machh massacre.

Sources within the cabinet said that the date and time of his visit will be kept secret due to security concerns. The prime minister can land in the Balochistan capital at any time, they added.

At least 11 coal miners had been brutally killed after being kidnapped by armed men in Machh shooting incident on January 3.

The members of the Hazara community have been protesting in biting cold in Quetta for the last five days along with the dead bodies of the coal miners killed in Sunday’s terrorist attack.

