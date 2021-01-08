Families, police settle DHA encounter case out of court

KARACHI: In what could be termed a drop scene in the alleged killing of a PTI leader’s servant during a police encounter in DHA, both sides have reached a settlement after police paid the blood money to the two wives of Abbas while murder charges were dropped against police, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the blood money for Abbas was paid to the families, who were given two residences in Yousuf Goth area of the city. “Police have paid the blood money,” the family sources said.

Laila Parveen, the PTI leader, for whom Abbas was working as a driver before being killed in an alleged police encounter in DHA, has also dropped charges against police in a murder case.

“We have withdrawn our application for a murder case,” Ali Hasnain Advocate confirmed.

Laila Parveen has denied that police paid for the blood money and said that she along with some of her friends arranged the money for the two wives of Abbas.

The wives have also confirmed receiving a residence each from Laila Parveen and said that they were thankful to her for arranging it for them.

It is pertinent to mention here that police on November 27, claimed to have killed five robbers during a shootout in DHA, claiming that they were part of a Seraiki gang.

One of the alleged robbers was later identified as the driver of the PTI leader, who then approached the court against his extrajudicial killing.

