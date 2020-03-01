Family of jobless man who committed suicide gets home on PM orders

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Sunday handed over keys of a residence and other basic commodity items to the family of a jobless man, Mir Hassan, who committed suicide in Ibrahim Hyderi area after being unable to provide warm clothes to his children, ARY NEWS reported.

Mir Hassan died of his burn wounds on January 09 after he was brought to the burns ward of the medical facility in critical condition as 60 per cent of his body had been burnt a day before.

The PTI leader reached Ibrahim Hyderi and handed over the keys to the wife of the deceased. “The governor Sindh announced to give residence to the family on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Shaikh.

He said that the Rs 1.3 million house was purchased from personal funds and no amount from the government funds is involved in the process.

“The prime minister wants to fulfill the dream of a welfare state,” he said and added that the prime minister had initiated Ehsaas Kafaalat programme aimed at serving the less privileged people of the society.

“The project to construct five million homes is also aimed at facilitating the under-privileged class,” he said adding that it involves monthly installments ranging between Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000.

Speaking on the occasion, the mother of Mir Hassan expressed her gratitude towards the prime minister and governor Sindh for providing residence to them.

