Three members of family ‘kill child’ over property rent dispute   

MARDAN: Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a murder case of a minor child in Mardan district of the KP province after they arrested three members of a family for their alleged involvement in it over a property rent dispute, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a man, his wife and a daughter were arrested for killing a class three student named Ismail. The accused were living at a property owned by the victim’s family and killed the child after having a rent-related dispute.

As per details, it all began when the minor child went missing on December 24 and the family members and locals could not found him after their fortnight efforts.

On December 25, a body of a child was recovered from the Katlang Canal in Mardan and the police later handed it to the family after identifying it as Muhamamd Ismail, son of Mumtaz.

The post-mortem report of the child showed torture marks on his body as police registered a case against unknown people on the complaint of the victim’s father at a local police station.

After the arrest of the three people, the police have shifted them to another location for further investigation into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was not the first case where a child was subjected to a violent act from the perpetrators after having property-related disputes with their family.

In one such case, Lahore police on July 02, solved a blind murder case of a 14-year-old child in Lahore and claimed to have arrested three people including an uncle of the boy for their involvement in the case.

“We have apprehended the uncle of the child, Abdul Qayyum, who was also a complainant in the case, along with his two other accomplices, Tayyab and Salman,” he said.

Revealing the motive behind the killing, the SP said that Abdul Qayyum planned to kill the son of his sister-in-law to get hold of their two Marla property.

