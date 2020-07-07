LAHORE: Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended the fourth suspect for his alleged involvement in the gang-rape of a female nurse during a robbery bid in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the fourth suspect in the case was arrested from Kasur area of Punjab province. He is identified as Qasim. The police have already arrested three suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, the sources claimed that the family of the rape victim is being threatened to withdraw a case against the culprits in return for monetary and other benefits.

They want the family to settle the matter rather than pursuing the case against them, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a female nurse was gang-raped by four muggers during a robbery bid in Lahore on July 02.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Gujjarpura police station when a woman was returning to her home after closing down the clinic, where she works as a female health worker.

“The robbers intercepted the nurse on her way home and dragged her to nearby fields,” reads the FIR lodged into the incident, further claiming that she was gang-raped by four muggers, who also deprived the nurse of her belongings.

In a later development, the police arrested two suspects for their involvement in the dacoity-cum-gang rape incident. We have sent samples of the arrested suspects for DNA to ascertain their involvement in the case, said the CCPO Lahore, vowing to bring the culprits involved in the heinous act to justice.

Comments

comments