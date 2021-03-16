Family of Larkana hospital rape victim protests, demands justice

LARKANA: The family of a woman, who was allegedly raped at a private medical centre in Larkana during an operation, staged a protest at the SP chowk on Tuesday.

The shocking rape case was reported at a private medical facility in Larkana, where the doctor was accused of raping the patient who reached the centre for the operation.

The heirs of the woman recorded their protest at the city’s busiest SP Chowk and demanded to arrest the doctor, who was involved in the heinous crime.

“They gave her sedatives and then raped her during the operation,” the heirs told the media.

Meanwhile, the SSP Larkana has ordered the concerned authorities to seal the medical facility, where the alleged rape case was reported.

The police said they were further investigating the case.

