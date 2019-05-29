Family, party leaders to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail today

LAHORE: Friends, family and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday, confirmed the jail authorities.

According to the jail authorities, the family members who would met with the PML-N supremo include Maryam Nawaz, his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar and others. The meeting would start at 9 am and will continue till 2 pm.

Hamza Shahbaz likely to meet his uncle Nawaz Sharif today, sources said and added that after the approval of PML-N supremo, other party leaders would also meet him in the jail.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif returns to Kot Lakhpat jail after bail expires

Earlier on May 8, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had returned to Kot Lakhpat prison, following the expiry of his six-week bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

Jail authorities, who had been waiting outside his residence to collect him, had left after wait of several hours.

Nawaz’s daughter Maryam and nephew Hamza Shehbaz, along with Mohammad Zubair, Talal Chaudhry and other party leaders, had accompanied the former prime minister to jail.

In that evening, jail authorities had reached at Jati Umra to apprehend Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as he himself had not surrender to jail officials following the expiry of his six-week bail in the corruption reference.

