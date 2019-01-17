Family members, party leaders to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail today

LAHORE: The family members and party leaders will meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday, party sources said.

Maryam Nawaz, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz will be among the members of family who will meet Sharif.

Mushahidullah Khan, Pervaiz Rasheed and Asif Kirmani will be among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who will meet their leader in jail today.

The party leaders will brief the former prime minister about the deliberations of recent meeting of the opposition parties, sources said.

The jail administration has been provided the list of visitors to the convicted PML-N leader, jail sources said.

The Sharif family and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan met incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif on previous Thursday at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and his mother came to visit the convicted PML-N supreme leader and also brought home cooked food for him.

PML-N leader, Rana Sanaullah while talking to media said that the PML-N being targeted through various tactics.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood had also met Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

It is learnt that Ahmed conveyed a message from PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing political situation. The two leaders also talked on the opposition parties alliance.

It is to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed January 21 to hear a petition of Nawaz Sharif, challenging his conviction as well as request for bail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Sharif has requested that his sentence be suspended until the final verdict on his appeal is announced.

An accountability court on Dec 24 sentenced Sharif to seven years jail term in the Al-Azizia reference.

