LAHORE: Family members of a five-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park claimed that police is not cooperating with them to recover the child, ARY News reported.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking to ARY News, the five-year-old’s aunt said that the police have still not registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the kidnapping case and is demanding the family to provide them with related evidence.

“They are not cooperating, my brother (the victim’s father) went to them yesterday but they have still not registered FIR. We sent them the CCTV footage on WhatsApp but they are demanding more help, what are they going to do if it is our help they need,” said the victim’s aunt.

Police are yet to comment on the matter.

The five-year-old boy was abducted from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal park in Lahore on Sunday sending shock waves among residents of the city.

As ARY News acquired the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the boy was seen walking along with an unidentified veiled woman.

His father told police that he did not know the woman in the CCTV footage and added that probably she kidnapped his son by fooling him.

Comments

comments