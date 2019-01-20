Sahiwal ‘encounter’: Family stages sit-in against police on GT Road

SAHIWAL: Heirs of Sahiwal shootout victims on late Saturday night took to the streets and staged a protest sit-in against police officials involved in killing their family members in an alleged encounter, ARY News reported.

The heirs and relatives brought bodies of their loved ones to the street and blocked the G.T. Road in protest. The protesters remained on the street in cold weather throughout the night.

Traffic flow was also disrupted on the thoroughfare in the wake of protest.

The family members demanded of the government to register first information report (FIR) of the case forthwith. They said they wont move the bodies until police file the FIR.

Four people including two women were killed and a child was injured during an alleged police shootout by Sahiwal police on Saturday noon.

Yesterday (Jan 19), the heirs of Sahiwal alleged police encounter victims had called off their protest at Ferozepur road after successful talks with the city’s administration.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the alleged police encounter in which four people, including two women were killed and a child sustained bullet wounds.

PM Imran Khan has summoned a comprehensive report from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on the incident.

CTD’s version of events

The Counter Terrorism Officials relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

