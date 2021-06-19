Family withdraws claim of woman giving birth to 10 babies at a time

A story of a woman reportedly giving birth to 10 babies made headlines days back in what was expected to be a new world has now been found fake as the family has taken back their claim saying that the babies do not exist.

A report quoted the father of the children saying that Gosiame Thamara Sithole who is already a mother of twins, gave birth to 10 babies by Caesarean section at a hospital in Pretoria last Monday.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. she was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional,” the father, Tebogo Tsotetsi, was quoted as saying by the local media in South Africa.

However, the entire episode was shrouded in mystery after no images have appeared showing the decuplets and their mother and had led to a denial issued from the family later.

In the statement titled “Family Statement On The Non-existent Of The Tembisa Decuplets,” Tsotetsi confirmed that “he has not seen the decuplets and relied on the woman who called to inform him of their birth.

“He made several attempts to visit his girlfriend and the babies but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of their babies.

Read More: Woman gives birth to nine babies

“The current uncertainties and public discourse about the decuplets is of major concern to the family, especially in the absence of any proof of the decuplets existence other than telephonic and WhatsApp messages from the mother.

“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologise for any inconvenience and embarrassment.”

Comments

comments