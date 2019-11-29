Fan approaches Ricky Ponting for selfie but not with him!

A fan approached former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, one of the most popular cricketers in the world, with his camera to pose for a picture.

This seems okay as normally fans approach celebrities with their cameras for a selfie but there is a twist in it as what happened next can be termed funny and unexpected.

A fan walks up to Ricky Ponting and @Mel_Mclaughlin, asking for a picture… And then hands the phone to Ricky so he can take the photo 😂 pic.twitter.com/PqXQ1xQlK0 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 29, 2019

The fan approached Ricky Ponting and handed his camera to take a picture of him with well-known Australian sports presenter Melanie McLaughlin.

Read More: Ricky Ponting, and the ‘untouchable’ years

The incident took place ahead of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide and the image of it was shared by the Channel Seven, for whom the star cricketer is doing commentary during the ongoing series.

The viral image shows Ponting taking picture of a fan with an embarrassing smile on his face.

This version of events is.. mostly.. accurate.. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eQ7bHSG9qU — Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) November 29, 2019

The sports presenter Melanie McLaughlin also confirmed it while responding to the channel’s post on Twitter.

Comments

comments