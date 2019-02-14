Web Analytics
Fans, critics shower praise on Ranveer Singh’s ‘Gully Boy’

Video

Cinegoers and critics are showering praises upon the Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gully Boy’ soon after the first public shows of the movie in India.

Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of an underdog rapper from the streets of Mumbai, is being lauded for his performance along with the female lead Alia Bhatt in the Zoya Akhtar movie based on the lives of popular rappers Divine and Naezy.

“‘Gully Boy’ is about Ranveer Singh and he hits it out of the park. This is an immersive performance – he gets the body language, the accent and the character just right. Here is an actor at his peak and Akhtar’s film is proof of that,” critic Shilpa Jamkhandikar wrote in a review on Reuters website.

But Ranveer isn’t the only good thing about the movie as the movie has a strong plot and the whole story is weaved around many underlying themes.

“Zoya Akhtar’s best film to date… Ranveer is phenomenal… Alia is electrifying… Siddhant Chaturvedi is super… Not to be missed!,” renowned critic Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet.

Here is how cinegoers reacted on Twitter after watching the movie.

