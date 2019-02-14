Cinegoers and critics are showering praises upon the Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gully Boy’ soon after the first public shows of the movie in India.

Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of an underdog rapper from the streets of Mumbai, is being lauded for his performance along with the female lead Alia Bhatt in the Zoya Akhtar movie based on the lives of popular rappers Divine and Naezy.

“‘Gully Boy’ is about Ranveer Singh and he hits it out of the park. This is an immersive performance – he gets the body language, the accent and the character just right. Here is an actor at his peak and Akhtar’s film is proof of that,” critic Shilpa Jamkhandikar wrote in a review on Reuters website.

But Ranveer isn’t the only good thing about the movie as the movie has a strong plot and the whole story is weaved around many underlying themes.

“Zoya Akhtar’s best film to date… Ranveer is phenomenal… Alia is electrifying… Siddhant Chaturvedi is super… Not to be missed!,” renowned critic Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet.

#OneWordReview…#GullyBoy: FANTASTIC.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Depicts the struggles of an underdog brilliantly… Zoya Akhtar’s best film to date… Ranveer is phenomenal… Alia is electrifying… Siddhant Chaturvedi is super… Not to be missed! #GullyBoyReview pic.twitter.com/f6phWdsb7Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2019

Here is how cinegoers reacted on Twitter after watching the movie.

#GullyBoy

Simple story filled with complex characters (well all the characters from the Gully anyway) beautifully directed. Ranveer Singh is fantastic as expected. The only issue for me was that the climax could have been a bit more intense for such a story. — Jithin K Mohan (@JithinKMohan) February 14, 2019

#gullyboy it is treat to watch for all the actors were mind boggling Alia was so good Kalki was really good too and there was one More rapper I don’t know the name he was too very good ..but one who shook me completely is my ranveer gully boy you nailed it … — ruhi❣️ (@GoyalRuhi) February 14, 2019

@aliaa08 Just saw #gullyboy in Sydney. Whole theatre cheered when u came on screen. Is there anything you cant do. You are a magician when it comes to your craft. Keep surprising us. ❤️🥳🕺🏻🕺🏻 — mahi (@mahi_lahsgdidj) February 14, 2019

Comments

comments