‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ to start filming in February 2020

Fantastic Beasts star Dan Fogler has revealed that the third movie in Warner Bros’ franchise will go on floors in February 2020.

Fogler, an integral part of the cast who plays American No-Maj Jacob Kowalski in the film, said “We’re all just waiting for the new script.”

The sequel will hit screens in November 2021, following a pattern of releasing Fantastic Beasts movies two years apart. The last one⁠—The Crimes of Grindelwald‘s hit theatres in 2018.

The actor who is not aware of what’s in store for his character revealed at LeakyCon 2019 Boston “We haven’t started filming yet. We start in February.”

Acclaimed author, Joanne Rowling, who penned down the Harry Potter series is the sole screenwriter for every Fantastic Beasts installment.

“Last we heard, JK [Rowling]… she’s been writing furiously. Everyone was really happy with what she submitted, and we’re all just waiting for the new script. And that’s where we’re at,” Fogler added.

His comments suggest production is waiting for the complete script to begin filming.

