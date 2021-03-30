Web Analytics
Fare announced for newly launched electric buses in Karachi

Karachi fare electric buses

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah on Tuesday inaugurated Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

The minister said that passengers will have to pay Rs4 per kilometer to travel in electric buses. The fare from one stop to another stop would be Rs10.

Image

In the beginning, the 37 electric buses will operate on the route connecting Tower to Sohrab Goth.

Image

Minister said that the Sindh government will soon issue tenders for 250 new buses, adding that 100 buses will be introduced in Karachi in the near future.

Also Read: Federal cabinet approves Pakistan’s first ever Electric Vehicle policy

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to congratulate the Sindh government, specially Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his ministry, on their “remarkable step to add electric bus in Karachi Commuters system”.

Image

He said his ministry fully supports the Sindh government in this “futuristic approach” and expressed the hope that the Punjab and KP governments will also take the same route as soon as possible.

Last year in December, the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 16.

